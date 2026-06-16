CTM Integrates with HubSpot, Ritten, and Freshpaint

CTM, (formerly CallTrackingMetrics), a conversation analytics company, today launched integrations with HubSpot, Freshpaint, and Ritten and expanded platform capabilities.

The platform updates provide marketing, sales, and customer experience teams with greater visibility and control across customer engagement systems.

The Freshpaint integration automatically sends call, SMS, form, and real-time chat activity to Freshpaint, giving marketing teams a unified view of attribution and performance tracking.

Through the Ritten integration, qualified call activity is automatically synced into Ritten, providing a centralized view of customer interactions and attribution. Teams can access call summaries, timestamps, and duration and create new CRM cases or link calls to existing records.

"At Ritten, we're focused on removing the administrative burden that gets in the way of behavioral health teams doing what they do best: connecting people to care," said Noah Whitehead,CEO of Ritten, in a statement. "Our integration with CTM means that when an admissions team gets a call, Ritten is working in the background to automatically capture that lead, build out the case, and surface the context staff needs to take action. We're proud to deepen our relationship with CTM and excited about what this means for our customers."

The HubSpot integration brings enhanced softphone functionality and improved data synchronization capabilities, including support for forms, SMS, chat, and fax activity; improved field mapping; click-to-call functionality; and full API logs for easier troubleshooting.