Glia Launches AI Outreach for Banks and Credit Unions

Glia, a banking platform provider, has launched Glia AI Outreach, an artificial intelligence-powered outbound engagement solution to help community and regional financial institutions reach customers more proactively and personally while helping customer care teams do more.

Glia AI Outreach helps banks and credit unions proactively connect with customers and members through outbound voice and SMS messages regarding important financial moments, like CD renewals, loan payment reminders, new account opportunities, and more.

"For many community financial institutions, proactive outreach is difficult to scale," said Justin DiPietro, Glia's chief strategy officer and co-founder, in a statement. "Teams are stretched thin, and manual outreach takes time they don't have. Predictive dialers don't fully solve the problem because they consume valuable frontline capacity while delivering low contact rates, with as many as 80 percent of calls going unanswered or landing in voicemail. As a result, many regional and community institutions decide it's just not practical to consistently engage customers and members before key opportunities or risks emerge."

Glia AI Outreach leverages a range of AI agents trained for high-impact banking scenarios. It can initiate outbound conversations automatically, answer common questions in real time, handle objections, and transfer qualified opportunities to human representatives with full conversational context preserved.

Glia AI Outreach is powered by Glia’s agentic framework, which continuously pairs institutional knowledge with agentic AI. It also includes the company's broader banking AI safeguards, including Glia's contractual guarantee against AI hallucinations and prompt injections.