Seismic Extends Aura Agents Across Go-to-Market Workflows

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, has expanded its suite of Aura artificial intelligence agents, bringing trusted content, business context, and connected workflows into more of revenue teams' daily work, as part of its Spring 2026 release.

Seismic's Spring 2026 Product Release extends nine new and enhanced Aura Agents into more ways go-to-market teams plan, prepare, engage, and execute. By embedding AI agents into daily workflows, Seismic helps customers turn trusted content and business context into action across the following three critical areas:

Build and scale enablement: Aura Agents help enablement teams launch programs, scale best practices, and understand what drives performance. This includes Analytics Agent, Program Agent, Page Agent, Lesson Agent, and Admin Agent.

Prepare for better customer conversations: Aura Agents help sellers prepare, engage buyers, and follow up consistently with trusted content, account context, and meeting intelligence. This includes Meeting Agent, Presentation Agent, Role-play Agent, and Search Agent.

Work from a connected AI workspace: Aura Chat gives go-to-market teams a single conversational experience grounded in business context and connected to their workflows,. New capabilities include full-screen Aura Chat, integrated agents, chat history, personalized prompts, and follow-up suggestions.