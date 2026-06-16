MNTN Integrates with HubSpot
MNTN, a performance marketing platform for connected TV, has integrated with HubSpot, bringing connected TV performance data directly into the HubSpot CRM workflows and a view into television's impact across the full customer journey.
The launch positions MNTN as the first CTV platform to bring TV ad activity directly back into HubSpot, down to the individual contact, so teams can know exactly which prospective customers were exposed to a TV advertisement.
With the integration, marketers gain the following:
- Full-funnel visibility. Attribution data flowing into HubSpot contact records and activity feeds gives advertisers a clear view of how MNTN campaigns drive outcomes, from MQLs and SQLs to pipeline creation.
- Smarter sales outreach. Sales teams can now see whether prospects were exposed to MNTN Performance TV campaigns, including campaign and creative details, directly within HubSpot contact records.
- One stack for every channel MNTN impressions show directly on prospect activity timelines, next to other ad channel activity.
"MNTN was built so that TV can be as measurable and performance-driven as search and social," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO of MNTN, in a statement. "As marketers demand more measurable outcomes from television, we believe the next phase of CTV growth will come from tighter integration with the platforms revenue teams already depend on. By making TV more accountable and accessible to business-to-business advertisers, we're expanding the universe of brands that can confidently invest in the channel. This integration allows us to connect that missing link of TV performance directly to the pipeline."
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