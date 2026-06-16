MNTN Integrates with HubSpot

MNTN, a performance marketing platform for connected TV, has integrated with HubSpot, bringing connected TV performance data directly into the HubSpot CRM workflows and a view into television's impact across the full customer journey.

The launch positions MNTN as the first CTV platform to bring TV ad activity directly back into HubSpot, down to the individual contact, so teams can know exactly which prospective customers were exposed to a TV advertisement.

With the integration, marketers gain the following:

Full-funnel visibility. Attribution data flowing into HubSpot contact records and activity feeds gives advertisers a clear view of how MNTN campaigns drive outcomes, from MQLs and SQLs to pipeline creation.

Smarter sales outreach. Sales teams can now see whether prospects were exposed to MNTN Performance TV campaigns, including campaign and creative details, directly within HubSpot contact records.

One stack for every channel MNTN impressions show directly on prospect activity timelines, next to other ad channel activity.