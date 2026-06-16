Jasper Launches End-to-End GEO Agent for Marketers

Jasper, a marketing agents platform provider, has launched its end-to-end GEO Agent, an autonomous agent to help marketing teams continuously analyze, influence, and improve how their brands appear across artificial intelligence-powered search and discovery experiences.

The GEO Agent continuously analyzes discoverability signals, identifies visibility gaps, and executes optimization workflows that improve brand representation, citations, sentiment, and share of voice across leading AI platforms.

Jasper connects visibility insights directly to autonomous execution, allowing teams to identify opportunities and operationalize improvements at scale. The GEO Agent acts as an always-on GEO strategist for enterprise marketing teams. It analyzes how companies appear across leading AI platforms, identifies discoverability gaps, optimizes existing assets, generates new content, and improves how AI systems interpret and retrieve brand information over time. The agent can also coordinate additional Jasper agents and workflows to help marketing teams move from insight to action across content, SEO, brand, and growth workflows.

The GEO Agent is supported by GEO Hub, which gives teams centralized visibility into key AI discoverability signals, including visibility, citation rates, sentiment, share of voice, and competitive positioning. Together, the GEO Agent and GEO Hub give marketers an end-to-end system for monitoring, understanding, and improving their brand presence across AI-driven discovery experiences.