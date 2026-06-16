Gryphon Brings Gryphon ONE to Google Cloud Marketplace

Gryphon AI, a provider of contact governance, has made its Gryphon ONE platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"As enterprises transition from human-led to AI-augmented outreach, agentic governance is the missing link," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI, in a statement "By making Gryphon ONE available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are giving Google Cloud customers the guardrails they need to go faster — transforming compliance from a roadblock into a competitive advantage."

Designed for Google Cloud contact center workloads, the Gryphon ONE platform evaluates every interaction, whether initiated by a human or an AI agent, against a matrix of federal (TCPA, TSR, DNC), state-specific, and internal company business standards before it occurs. Gryphon ONE integrates directly into Google Cloud CX workloads to provide point-of-contact governance, ensuring compliance is enforced at the precise moment of engagement without disrupting the agent experience.

Gryphon AI, through Google Cloud Marketplace, enables companies to do the following:

Apply identical, rigorous compliance logic to both human and AI-driven agents.

Streamline contracting and onboarding with Google Cloud billing and account structures.

Prevent the over-suppression of customer databases by precisely enforcing contact rules.

Maintain consistent, automated policy enforcement across voice, pre-recorded messages, SMS, email, human, and AI agent channels.

Ensure real-time adherence to TCPA, TSR, DNC, FDCPA, and CFPB regulations, along with state-specific jurisdictional rules. Beyond federal and state regulations, the platform enforces complex business-specific policies, including contact frequency limits, time-of-day restrictions, and established business relationship rules.

Eliminate manual compliance reviews.

Produce a fully auditable record of every interaction.