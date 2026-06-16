Gryphon Brings Gryphon ONE to Google Cloud Marketplace
Gryphon AI, a provider of contact governance, has made its Gryphon ONE platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace.
"As enterprises transition from human-led to AI-augmented outreach, agentic governance is the missing link," said Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI, in a statement "By making Gryphon ONE available on Google Cloud Marketplace, we are giving Google Cloud customers the guardrails they need to go faster — transforming compliance from a roadblock into a competitive advantage."
Designed for Google Cloud contact center workloads, the Gryphon ONE platform evaluates every interaction, whether initiated by a human or an AI agent, against a matrix of federal (TCPA, TSR, DNC), state-specific, and internal company business standards before it occurs. Gryphon ONE integrates directly into Google Cloud CX workloads to provide point-of-contact governance, ensuring compliance is enforced at the precise moment of engagement without disrupting the agent experience.
Gryphon AI, through Google Cloud Marketplace, enables companies to do the following:
- Apply identical, rigorous compliance logic to both human and AI-driven agents.
- Streamline contracting and onboarding with Google Cloud billing and account structures.
- Prevent the over-suppression of customer databases by precisely enforcing contact rules.
- Maintain consistent, automated policy enforcement across voice, pre-recorded messages, SMS, email, human, and AI agent channels.
- Ensure real-time adherence to TCPA, TSR, DNC, FDCPA, and CFPB regulations, along with state-specific jurisdictional rules. Beyond federal and state regulations, the platform enforces complex business-specific policies, including contact frequency limits, time-of-day restrictions, and established business relationship rules.
- Eliminate manual compliance reviews.
- Produce a fully auditable record of every interaction.
"Bringing Gryphon ONE to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Gryphon AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."
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