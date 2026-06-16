Canary Technologies Launches Agentic Sales Coordinator for Hotel Group and Event Sales

Canary Technologies, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence for hotel and guest management, has launched the Agentic Sales Coordinator, which autonomously manages hotel sales, groups, and events workflows, from first inquiry to confirmed booking.

Powered by Canary AI, the Agentic Sales Coordinator works every inquiry the moment it arrives to capture more group and event revenue from the pipeline hotels already generate.

"Hotel sales has always been a relationship business, but too much of the day gets lost to the work that surrounds it," said Harman Singh Narula, co-founder and CEO of Canary Technologies, in a statement. "The Agentic Sales Coordinator changes that, delivering more leads, higher-quality opportunities, and the time to pursue them—a combination that closes more deals."

The Agentic Sales Coordinator expands Canary's suite of AI solutions for hotel operations, including AI Voice, AI Contracts, AI Webchat, AI Guest Messaging, and more.