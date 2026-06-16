Kantata Launches Expertise Agent

Kantata, a provider of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today introduced Expertise Agent, an artificial intelligence superagent, alongside agentic capabilities in the Kantata Expertise Engine, including embedded generative business intelligence, self-executing workflows, and a proprietary PSA knowledge graph.

"Services organizations don't need more AI features layered on top of disconnected systems," said Michael Speranza, CEO of Kantata, in a statement. "They need a system that understands how their business works and can act on that understanding. The Expertise Agent and new agentic capabilities we're delivering with the latest release of our Expertise Engine are that system and will help teams move from execution to more consistent, intelligence-driven operations where every project benefits from what the business has already learned."

The Kantata Expertise Agent is a custom AI superagent that can understand complex, cross-functional questions and dynamically create agents to autonomously orchestrate actions across project management, resource planning, financial systems, and external tools. Using the agent, firms can do the following:

Describe their objectives in natural language.

Catch red projects before they happen. Subtle data signals are continuously monitored to triage risks in real time.

Staff teams based on skills and capacity.

Eliminate the friction of handovers. Full institutional memory is maintained automatically, with project plans generated from SOWs and briefings for new team members.;

Kantata's Expertise Agent works alongside a suite of integrated capabilities that serve as the foundation of the Kantata Expertise Engine. The suite includes the following:

Services-Native Knowledge Graph, which connects firms' data from projects, people, systems, and unstructured sources, such as documents, communications, and meeting content, autonomously mapping relationships between skills, outcomes, and delivery patterns and continuously improving recommendations and actions as the system learns.

Agentic Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities that combine live operational data from across Kantata and any external data system with predictive analysis and intelligence. Teams can ask natural language questions to uncover root causes of performance trends, model future scenarios, and identify risks and growth opportunities before they impact the business.

Self-Executing Workflows to operationalize expertise across the business. By combining agentic intelligence, event-driven workflows, and an open MCP-based orchestration layer, Kantata enables firms to turn successful delivery patterns into repeatable operational systems. Best practices can be codified into workflows that securely coordinate actions across project delivery, financial systems, CRM platforms, and customer-defined AI environments.

When emerging delivery risks threaten performance, the Expertise Engine does the following:

Agentic BI identifies and prioritizes at-risk projects and presents them to the user in context with recommended mitigation strategies mapped out.

Uses full context, including project data, meetings, documents, and the proven behaviors of the organization's highest-performing project managers, to create and execute tailored action plans, from adjusting assignments to generating a change order to writing the email the project manager should send to the customer.

With the ability to create cross-platform workflows through a conversational interface, the learnings from today's at-risk projects can be turned into institutional knowledge. The same intelligence that caught one project's risk becomes the foundation for portfolio-wide pattern recognition and automated resolution in the future.