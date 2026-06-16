Konecta Launches Kolibri , an Agentic AI Orchestration Platform

Konecta, a customer experience and digital services provider, today launched Kolibri, an agentic artificial intelligence orchestration platform.

Konecta's Kolibri platform includes a library of cross-industry and industry-specific agentic AI use cases that are up to 80 percent pre-built, tested, and secured. The final 20 percent is tailored to each client's systems, sector, workflow,s and business objectives.;

Ready-to-deploy use cases cover areas such as billing management, technical support, appointment booking, claims handling, collections, returns and refunds, order tracking, voice of customer, and email triage. Agents don't just respond, they act, updating records, processing transactions, and completing workflows end to end, while every decision is logged and auditable in real time.

Kolibri connects customer data, enterprise systems, communication channels, AI agents and human experts in a single ecosystem. Organizations can automate and orchestrate processes from start to finish, while maintaining visibility and control over performance, cost, and governance. Human expertise remains embedded for oversight, quality and escalation.

Kolibri iworks with existing enterprise technology stacks. Its open architecture integrates with CRM, cloud contact center, data, ticketing ,and communication systems. It orchestrates technologies from partners including Google Cloud, ElevenLabs, Uniphore, CrewAI, NiCE, and Salesforce. Built-in FinOps dashboards provide real-time visibility into token consumption and AI compute costs, allowing organizations to route workloads to the most cost-effective models and optimize spend without compromising performance.