Adobe Adds Creative Cloud Updates

Adobe has added features and upgrades to Creative Cloud to remove friction and keep users in creative control. The latest updates include faster culling, motion editing, and sharper results in Lightroom; faster AI masking, new effects, smarter audio controls, and tighter connections to Stock and Firefly in Premiere; rotoscoping to 3D rendering to vector workflows in After Effects; more precise control over cleanup and reflection removal in PhotoShop; and a new Concept to Vector feature in Illustrator to help professional designers move faster from rough concepts to usable work.

The upgrades to Lightroom turn it into a complete photography workflow hub experience where users can organize, enhance, and edit photos, all without leaving the app. They include the following:

Assisted Culling with Face View, which isolates each person in photos and analyzes eyes open and eye sharpness; Stacking, which automatically groups similar images and recommends the strongest one; customizable filters; precision dials; selection overrides; and more.

Photo to Video, which brings images to life, transforming any photo into polished b-roll or reels with AI-generated motion powered by Firefly and Google Veo. Users start with smart prompts based on image or input their own creative direction.

AI Sharpen, which brings Topaz Labs' Noise-Aware Sharpen model directly into Lightroom to recover fine details on flower petals, fur, and foliage and more with pixel-level precision.

All Sony RAW formats on the recently announced Sony Alpha 7R VI are now supported across Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Adobe Camera Raw.

Premiere's latest updates include the following:

Global Audio Mute, which lets users silence audio across the entire app in one click.

Marker Search, which lets users pull up any marker by color or name across every open project.

Channel Blur, Gradient, and Noise FX, which let users handle precise compositing or add organic animated texture right inside the timeline.

3D Spinback and Slide transitions, which give users dynamic motion with professional-grade easing controls built directly into editing workflows.

Single Word Captioning, which puts users in control at the word level without disturbing the broader caption block.

The new Stock Panel Checkout, which lets users preview and license Adobe Stock assets without leaving Premiere. When users send multiple assets into projects through Firefly Boards, a sequence is created automatically.

Object Mask is now faster and more refined. Users get softer, more natural masks, and if media goes offline and gets relinked, users can regenerate the mask without starting over.

The Sequence Index Panel, which gives users long-form edit control in one place.

A/V Display Mode, which shows video and audio waveforms together in the Source Monitor so complex timelines are easier to read and navigate.

The latest tools in After Effects include the following:

Object Matte, which reimagines rotoscoping with Object Selection, Quick Selection, Selection Brush, and Refine Edge, replacing the brush-only Roto Brush with AI precision .

3D upgrades that let users add real surface depth with Displacement Maps, apply cinematic Depth of Field across models, meshes, text, and shape layers, and use scripting APIs for Parametric Meshes.

The ability to import SVG files directly into After Effects as editable shape layers, with gradients, strokes, and transparency all intact.

Anew copy-paste workflow from Illustrator, allowing users to bring vector content across without any conversion.

Photoshop's latest updates include the following:

Reflection Removal, which automatically detects and removes reflections from images shot through glass.

Remove Tool, which gives users access to a generative AI model on-device and offline.

Illustrator's newest tool is a Concept to Vector feature that turns sketches or low-quality assets into clean, editable vector drafts. Users can generate multiple stylistic variations from a single sketch or source image within Illustrator.

In a recent Adobe blog post, Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product narketing for creative professionals at Adobe, said these latest updates "bring you more creative control with less friction."

"Every creative project has moments that are essential and moments that are simply necessary, and every minute spent on the latter is time away from the work that matters most to you," she added, noting that the updates are "designed to remove that friction and keep you in creative control, so you can get back to your craft."