Kraken Launches Autonomous Agents for Utilities

Kraken has unveiled Autonomous Agents, utility-specific artificial intelligence agents that orchestrate complex workflows to deliver customer resolutions at scale. Developed iwith Sierra, Autonomous Agents combines Sierra's AI customer experience platform with Kraken's AI-driven operating system, utility data model, and deep energy expertise.

"We're excited to partner with Kraken, combining our platform with their industry expertise to help utilities build better, more human experiences while also driving their revenue," said Bret Taylor, co-founder of Sierra, in a statement. "Agent OS sets the standard for adaptability and transparency, enabling even regulated companies to go live in weeks with high CSAT and resolution rates. Any team can build an agent, deploying it everywhere across every channel, including voice."

Built directly into Kraken's operating system, Autonomous Agents give customer operations leaders a no-code way to design, test, and deploy AI agents grounded in Kraken's unified utility data model. Using Kraken's AI access layer, agents can combine real-time account, usage, pricing, and workflow context, and interact with approved Kraken capabilities. This supports defined customer journeys in a structured, governed way, with energy market logic, rules, and regulations codified and continuously updated.