impact.com Unveils AI and Creator Commerce Innovations at iPX

impact.com, an e-commerce infrastructure provider, at its annual iPX event introduced several artificial intelligence and creator capabilities to help companies discover partners, drive conversion, scale creator content, and automate partnership workflows in one platform.

The innovations unveiled at iPX include ask impact capabilities, autonomous partnership agents, Storefronts, in-platform social amplification, creator discovery integrations, conversion optimization capabilities, and faster creator payouts.

"Partnerships are becoming one of the most important growth engines for modern brands, but much of the infrastructure supporting them is still fragmented and reactive," said Max Ciccotosto, chief product officer of impact.com, in a statement. "That's why we're building the infrastructure layer that connects discovery, conversion, measurement, payouts, and AI-driven decision-making in one platform. We believe the category is moving from manual partnership management toward more intelligent, performance-driven partnership orchestration."

At the center of the announcements are new ask impact capabilities to move beyond question-and-answer interactions into contextual guidance, workflow navigation, and task execution across the platform. Built on a knowledge graph spanning hundreds of platform screens and thousands of documents, ask impact V2 understands where users are in the platform, which actions they've already taken, and what they need next. Users can ask live performance questions, resume previous conversations, draft outreach, pull partner profiles, and navigate directly into relevant workflowsl within a single conversational thread.

impact.com also introduced autonomous partnership agents, beginning with a Recruitment Agent capable of identifying, qualifying, and onboarding prospective partners while allowing companies to maintain approval controls and oversight. The company also previewed AI Search Visibility to help companies understand which creators and publishers are shaping AI-generated recommendations.

The company unveiled an expanded Integrations Hub and Application APIs, enabling partnership data and workflows to integrate directly into external AI ecosystems and large language models, including Anthropic's Claude. impact.com also previewed a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector, extending the platform's reach into the growing ecosystem of AI-native tools and workflows.

impact.com also announced the general availability of Storefronts, persistent, creator-curated shopping destinations that allow companies and creators to build always-on commerce experiences with performance attribution. Storefronts provide a permanent destination where creators can curate products while companies maintain control over merchandising, brand presentation, and measurement.

Additional creator innovations announced at iPX included the following: