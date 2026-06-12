MiQ Expands Sigma Adtech Platform

MiQ, a programmatic services and technology provider, has expanded Sigma, its advertising technology, with a larger footprint, new artificial intelligence-powered planning and measurement capabilities, and deeper activation across media environments.

"As consumers move across video, social, commerce, and emerging AI chat platforms, the challenge for marketers has shifted," said John Goulding, global chief strategy officer of MiQ, in a statement. "The gap between those who can and cannot turn signals into real-time decisions is widening fast. Sigma was built to close that gap."

The new capabilities in Sigma are the following:

Sigma Planning Agent, which helps marketers turn single conversational prompst into media plans in minutes, with audience, channel, and tactical recommendations ready to be actioned.

Sigma Total Measurement, which helps marketers optimize the full consumer journey to drive long-term sales growth. Sigma users can now see how channels work together, identify where investment is compounding, and reinvest.

MiQ also increased the size of Sigma's data spine to more than 600 feeds and 2.5 petabytes of information from providers like Circana, TitanOS, Evertune, and expanded AI architecture integrations with Databricks. Sigma then turns insights into action across 16 open web and walled garden media environments, including Google and YouTube.