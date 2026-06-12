Mediaocean Introduces NIVO AI with Innovid Agents

Advertising software and services provider Mediaocean has lauunched NIVO AI with Innovid agents.

NIVO brings together data, decisioning, and execution into a connected experience. Campaigns can go live in minutes, with briefs, emails, and spreadsheets automatically transformed into ready-to-run execution. NIVO also enables teams to anticipate performance before budgets are spent and continuously optimize campaigns in flight, all while providing instant answers and insights through natural language.

With the launch of NIVO, Innovid expands its agentic artificial intelligence footprint. Specialized agents, powered by NIVO, execute across creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization, while Orchestrator connects everything to keep campaigns running smoothly.

"NIVO thinks, Orchestrator connects, and Agents act," said Zvika Netter, chief innovation officer of Mediaocea and CEO of Innovid (which was acquired by Mediaocean in 2024), in a statement. "The result is a virtuous cycle where campaigns launch faster, adapt in real time, and improve continuously."

Innovid's AI Agents powered by NIVO include the following:

Creative Generator Agent, to generate and adapt creative at scale.

Predictive Scoring Agent, to anticipate performance before launch.

Campaign Trafficking Agent, to automatically build and traffic campaigns.

Campaign QA Agent, to catch errors before they go live.

Decisioning Agent, to translate strategy into dynamic execution.

Taxonomy Agent, to standardize taxonomy for cleaner data.

Reporting Agent, to instantly answer performance questions across channels.

Creative Insights Agent, to surface real-time creative asset-level insights.

Creative Optimizer Agent, to continuously improve creative and campaign outcomes in flight.

Reach and Frequency Agent, to identify overexposed and underexposed households in real time.

NIVO also extends intelligent orchestration across the broader advertising ecosystem through integrations with emerging AI frameworks and partner environments, including Meta ads AI connectors and AI-powered workflows from Snapchat.