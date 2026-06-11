Cordial Launches Headless AI Infrastructure

Marketing platform provider Cordial today launched its headless artificial intelligence infrastructure, a composable, large language model-agnostic platform that exposes every Cordial capability as a standard service any AI agent can use, from any system, in any stack

Cordial's headless AI architecture supports Model Context Protocol, Command Line Interface, API and developer tooling, opening its platform capabilities to any external AI agent, not just agents built inside Cordial. With it, both agents within Cordial and agents built on external systems, such as commerce platforms, data warehouses, and loyalty systems, connect directly to the same capabilities.

Cordial's headless architecture includes audience logic, message generation, brand validation and send execution, all exposed as composable services through standard interfaces like MCP, CLI, and API. Any agent built on Cordial knows the business, brand, code, and assets from the start, and outputs are grounded in actual business, not generic approximations.

"The next era of marketing won't be won by whoever ships the most agents. It'll be won by the platform agents can actually build on," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial, in a statement. "We're opening Cordial's infrastructure so every brand can orchestrate across their entire stack. That's where the market is going, and we're taking marketers there."

Cordial's AI architecture also offers reporting on campaign perfromance, letting marketers get natural-language answers on what went out, when, and how it performed across batch sends, journeys, and orchestrated workflows. Inside its Audience Insights feature, users can define audience conditions and instantly see match counts, measure overlap, validate assumptions, and discover which trait combinations actually describe customers.