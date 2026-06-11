ContinuumGlobal Adds Modular Content Capability in Smart Marketing Engine
ContinuumGlobal, an engagement marketing services company, has launched a modular content capability within its Smart Marketing Engine. The feature combines modular design with artificial intelligence-tuned copywriting to help marketers produce on-brand, campaign-ready content.
ContinuumGlobal Smart Marketing Engine's new capability pairs modular design with AI trained on companies' unique terminology, voices, and communication styles. It intelligently selects the optimal design modules to meet specific campaign objectives, then generates brand-aligned copy to match. The system also learns over time, continuously improving by identifying which design and content configurations drive the best performance.
"The majority of our clients already appreciate SME's modular design system over traditional static templates," said Marie Aiello, president of ContinuumGlobal, in a statement. "This new capability takes it to the next level, combining pixel-perfect rendering and brand consistency with the flexibility to develop content that truly resonates with their customers."