ContinuumGlobal Adds Modular Content Capability in Smart Marketing Engine

ContinuumGlobal, an engagement marketing services company, has launched a modular content capability within its Smart Marketing Engine. The feature combines modular design with artificial intelligence-tuned copywriting to help marketers produce on-brand, campaign-ready content.

ContinuumGlobal Smart Marketing Engine's new capability pairs modular design with AI trained on companies' unique terminology, voices, and communication styles. It intelligently selects the optimal design modules to meet specific campaign objectives, then generates brand-aligned copy to match. The system also learns over time, continuously improving by identifying which design and content configurations drive the best performance.