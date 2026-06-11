Vidmob Launches Vidmob360
Vidmob has launched Vidmob360, a platform that embeds creative data into the artificial intelligence systems, enterprise tools, and media workflows companies already use. Vidmob360 delivers Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, APIs, and agents designed to integrate seamlessly into customers' existing technology stacks.
By combining Vidmob's core platform with an MCP services layer, marketers can connect leading AI assistants like Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT to evaluate creative against brand guidelines, diagnose campaign performance, or surface recommendations in real time. Agencies can embed custom client creative data directly into planning and activation workflows.
"We are at an inflection point where every major advertising decision will be shaped by AI," said Alex Collmer, founder of Vidmob, in a statement. "But the real opportunity is not simply generating more content or making more buys, but making them smarter, faster, and more effective. Vidmob360 was built with that AI acceleration in mind."