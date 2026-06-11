Vidmob Launches Vidmob360

Vidmob has launched Vidmob360, a platform that embeds creative data into the artificial intelligence systems, enterprise tools, and media workflows companies already use. Vidmob360 delivers Model Context Protocol (MCP) services, APIs, and agents designed to integrate seamlessly into customers' existing technology stacks.

By combining Vidmob's core platform with an MCP services layer, marketers can connect leading AI assistants like Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT to evaluate creative against brand guidelines, diagnose campaign performance, or surface recommendations in real time. Agencies can embed custom client creative data directly into planning and activation workflows.