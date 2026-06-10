LiveRamp Integrates with OpenAI

LiveRamp today unleashed an integration with OpenAI, connecting its data collaboration network to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The integration enables marketers with ChatGPT ad campaigns to use LiveRamp's Conversions API (CAPI) Hub to connect conversion events. This enables secure, server-to-server data connections so marketers can measure the effects of their ChatGPT ad campaigns on conversions.

"As the universe of customer interactions continues to expand with the proliferation of AI destinations and consumer journeys themselves are reshaped by conversational search and AI, agents, and other AI surfaces, marketers need not just connectivity into these new AI surfaces but also the measurement infrastructure to better power their marketing. LiveRamp is building that critical AI infrastructure, helping to govern responsible data collaboration and power agentic delivery, as well as providing connectivity and measurement on every surface consumers are using across their journeys," LiveRamp executives said in a statement.

"As more and more top brands include ChatGPT in their advertising strategies, applying cutting-edge marketing solutions and tools will help brand marketers to measure performance, and unlock more investment. Moving forward, LiveRamp will continue to partner with OpenAI on its advertising journey, and we'll look for more ways to bring the power of the leading data collaboration network to ChatGPT and beyond," the company said further.