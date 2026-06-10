NIQ Adds AI-Powered Capabilities at C360

NielsenIQ today at its C360 client and industry event, introduced capabilities to help companies operationalize trusted market intelligence across enterprise workflows, AI environments, and agentic commerce.

The following capabilities, announced at C360, are the first wave of AI innovations enabled by NIQ's trusted data and intelligence:

NIQ Connected Content, helping clients manage, activate, and optimize product, availability, and preference intelligence across commerce ecosystems.

NIQ Optiq, a next-generation insights assistant and agent experience bringing trusted market intelligence directly into decision-making.

NIQ Optiq Mobile, extending trusted intelligence directly into mobile decision-making environments.

NIQ Optiq Bridge, connecting trusted NIQ intelligence directly into applications, AI-powered workflows, and enterprise environments.

NIQ Cadence, a genAI-native Marketing Effectiveness operating system that helps marketers continuously measure, optimize, and activate performance.

ConnectAI Suite, a foundation powering a suite of AI data engineering and integration services that help organizations access trusted NIQ intelligence within enterprise workflows and AI-enabled business processes.

"Across our client conversations, we consistently hear the same challenge: Organizations are investing heavily in AI but often struggle to operationalize it at scale," said Liz Buchanan, president of North America at NIQ, in a statement. "The innovations announced at C360 are designed to help close that gap by providing trusted intelligence, practical AI solutions, and the capabilities organizations need to turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes."

NIQ also today introduced Full View of Beauty Channel and Amazon third-party (3P) marketplace measurement.

The Full View of Beauty Channel will combine NIQ's measurement across grocery, drug, and mass retail with leading beauty retailers, including Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Sally Beauty, and other specialty and department store retailers. The offering will be further complemented by NIQ's advanced measurement of Amazon's first-party and third-party marketplace sales for increased visibility across channels available, with dramatically expanded all commodity volume (ACV) visibility and measurement depth.

A critical enabler of this expanded view is NIQ's new Amazon 3P measurement, which will initially focus on health and beauty. Key capabilities include the following:

Integration with NIQ RMS and custom characteristics for advanced analytics.

Standard metrics, including volume, share, price, and temporary price reduction.

Seamless inclusion within NIQ's broader Full View of Beauty ecosystem.