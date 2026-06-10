Adobe Releases CX Enterprise Coworker

Adobe has released Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, an outcomes-based agentic artificial intelligence solution to unify data, create on-brand content, and drive customer experience orchestration (CXO).

CX Enterprise Coworker synthesizes insights from Adobe and third-party applications, while coordinating AI agents and workflows across analytics, content creation, journey orchestration, and more. It acts as a central intelligence layer to help teams execute initiatives ranging from marketing campaign launches to customer retention programs.

"Many organizations are struggling to translate AI adoption into measurable business results," said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of engineering for customer experience orchestration at Adobe, in a statement. "CX Enterprise Coworker was built to help teams deliver better outcomes, reshaping workflows with agentic AI that is grounded in brand, customer, and channel intelligence."

Businesses can leverage CX Enterprise Coworker to reshape how they attract and retain customers. Adobe provides a custom interface for every brand based onindustry and overall objectives. CX Enterprise Coworker can operate across Adobe applications as well as third-party AI platforms from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others.

CX Enterprise Coworker can be leveraged for workflows across marketing and customer engagement. It is the latest offering within Adobe CX Enterprise, Adobe's agentic AI system that will simplify how businesses manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and lasting loyalty.

For smaller marketing teams, the offering is also designed to be self-service, from identifying the right target audiences to creating personalized journeys and content. It leverages business context (such as marketing briefs and prior campaign performance) to generate campaigns. Through natural language prompts, marketers can describe their goals, and CX Enterprise Coworker will build campaign plans, create on-brand content, and design customer journey flows for designated audiences in a single workflow. Embedded analytics and data queries will then allow marketers to evaluate the impact of their campaigns.