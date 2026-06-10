Optimizely Launches Full AEO Platform with Conductor

Optimizely, a digital experience platform provider, today launched its full AEO platform, offering marketers a suite of artificial intelligence visibility tools and pre-built agents to act on those insights autonomously.

The launch introduces Agent Visibility Analytics from Optimizely and a new partnership between Optimizely and Conductor, an AEO platform provider. Together, Optimizely and Conductor are bringing log-based AI traffic data, GEO and AEO intelligence, and agents into a single platform.

Optimizely's AEO platform gives marketers a one-stop-shop for AI-driven discovery. The platform helps teams understand how their brands appear across AI-generated answers and compares to competitors in LLMs, analyze how AI agents and crawlers interact with their content, and identify opportunities to improve content coverage, technical hygiene, and overall discoverability.

Through its partnership with Conductor, Optimizely adds AEO intelligence into the Optimizely experience, giving teams access to SEO, GEO, and AEO intelligence powered by millions of search queries and AI discovery signals. By combining Conductor's AI and search performance intelligence with Optimizely's observed agent traffic data, marketers can evaluate AI discovery from multiple angles, including citations, mentions, search performance, crawl behavior, referral activity and page-level visibility trends.

Further, Optimizely now brings Agent Visibility Analytics, built inside Optimizely Analytics to provide direct visibility into observed AI request activity using factual, log-level data from an organization's site rather than inferred or modeled behavior. Teams can analyze how AI agents interact with their content by intent, content type, metadata and other business dimensions, helping them understand not only which AI systems are accessing content, but which information they prefer and why.

With Optimizely's AEO platform, teams can do the following:

See real AI agent activity on their sites using factual, log-based data, showing actual behavior of LLM retrieval agents and crawlers on-site.

Understand why AI agents are visiting by classifying requests by intent, including retrieval, indexing, training, and other activity.

Identify which pages are gaining or losing AI visibility over time.

Bring together AI agent traffic, Conductor SEO and AEO intelligence, web analytics, and search data into one unified dashboard.

Analyze AI visibility through funnel stage, topic area, persona, industry, page goal, or content category.

Use Optimizely Opal-powered enrichment to add business context to AI request data and support future recommendation and optimization workflows.

"AI has created a new discovery layer, and most marketing teams are still trying to measure it with only partial signals," said Shafqat Islam, president of Optimizely, in a statement. "Prompt monitoring can tell you what an AI model says in a controlled environment, but most AI visibility companies build their prompts in a vacuum, with no grounding in what people are actually searching for. Through our partnership with Conductor, we now offer visibility and intelligence grounded on the most advanced prompt generation in the market, based on Conductor's 10+ years of real search data and expertise. Beyond visibility tracking, CMOs also need to know what agents are actually doing on their sites. The next phase of AEO has to be grounded in real behavior: which AI agents are showing up, what content they are pulling, and where those signals connect to business priorities. Optimizely's AEO platform gives marketers a real data-grounded foundation and connects to the workflows they already use to improve digital experiences." "AEO only works with scaled, enterprise-class intelligence," said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and co-founder of Conductor, in a statement. "Your strategy and your actions are only as strong as the foundational data behind them. When the market-leading DXP chooses you to exclusively power their AEO data pipeline, that's a real testament to what we've built at Conductor. Watching Optimizely's agents put Conductor's intelligence to work in live agentic workflows is mind-blowing. This is the future, and Optimizely is making it happen now."

Beyond visibility and analytics, Optimizely is introducing agents that help marketers act on their AEO insights automatically, identify opportunities, improve content, and respond to changes in AI discovery. Optimizely's out-of-the-box agents include the following: