Sprinklr Introduces LLM Insights
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has launched LLM Insights within Sprinklr Insights tto help companies understand and shape how they are represented in large language model (LLM) search results.
Sprinklr's LLM Insights provides companies real-time insight into how their brands appear in artificial intelligence-generated answers, analyzing visibility, sentiment, recommendations, and competitive positioning across LLM-driven queries. It enables companies to track and improve key outcomes, such as AI mention rate, share of voice, and sentiment while connecting visibility in AI directly to downstream impacts like traffic, conversions, decisions, and customer experience.
"Your brand is already part of the AI conversation, and generative AI platforms are compressing the traditional buyer journey," said Sprinklr Chief Product and Corporate Strategy Officer Karthik Suri in a statement. "Customers increasingly move from a single prompt to a synthesized recommendation, often without visiting brand websites or owned channels. Representation in these platforms is a critical driver of awareness and consideration. LLM Insights gives organizations the ability to understand that conversation, act on it, and be part of the answers that matter, all from the same unified platform they already use to monitor and manage their brands."