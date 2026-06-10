Sprinklr Introduces LLM Insights

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has launched LLM Insights within Sprinklr Insights tto help companies understand and shape how they are represented in large language model (LLM) search results.

Sprinklr's LLM Insights provides companies real-time insight into how their brands appear in artificial intelligence-generated answers, analyzing visibility, sentiment, recommendations, and competitive positioning across LLM-driven queries. It enables companies to track and improve key outcomes, such as AI mention rate, share of voice, and sentiment while connecting visibility in AI directly to downstream impacts like traffic, conversions, decisions, and customer experience.