CallRail Integrates with ChatGPT Ads
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has integrated with ChatGPT Ads, enabling marketers to measure ChatGPT ad performance on the same platform they already use to track and optimize campaigns across all digital media, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as traditional offline marketing efforts.
CallRail attributes leads to specific campaigns and ad groups and automatically sharing conversion data with OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding performance.
With the ChatGPT Ads integration, users can do the following:
- Automatically attribute calls, text messages, and form submissions to specific ChatGPT ad campaigns and ad groups for a clear view of which ads drive qualified leads.
- Send qualified conversion data directly to OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding.
- View ChatGPT ads alongside Google, Meta, and Microsoft campaigns in the same CallRail reporting environment to better understand marketing effectiveness and return on ad spend.
- Connect ChatGPT ads through CallRail' using an API key and conversion pixel ID.
"AI is rapidly emerging as a meaningful driver of customer demand. Marketers need the confidence that their campaign performance is constantly measured and optimized to maximize their return on ad spend," said Emily Popson, senior vice president of marketing at CallRail, in a statement. "As AI advertising matures, attribution isn't a nice-to-have; it's the foundation for knowing what's working and where to invest. For the first time, SMBs and agencies can hold ChatGPT ads to the same standard of accountability they expect from Google or Meta, enabling them to invest confidently in new opportunities while still measuring performance in the bias-free tools they already trust."