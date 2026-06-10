CallRail Integrates with ChatGPT Ads

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has integrated with ChatGPT Ads, enabling marketers to measure ChatGPT ad performance on the same platform they already use to track and optimize campaigns across all digital media, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as traditional offline marketing efforts.

CallRail attributes leads to specific campaigns and ad groups and automatically sharing conversion data with OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding performance.

With the ChatGPT Ads integration, users can do the following:

Automatically attribute calls, text messages, and form submissions to specific ChatGPT ad campaigns and ad groups for a clear view of which ads drive qualified leads.

Send qualified conversion data directly to OpenAI to improve targeting and bidding.

View ChatGPT ads alongside Google, Meta, and Microsoft campaigns in the same CallRail reporting environment to better understand marketing effectiveness and return on ad spend.

Connect ChatGPT ads through CallRail' using an API key and conversion pixel ID.