SurveyMonkey Introduces LaunchPad

SurveyMonkey today launched SurveyMonkey LaunchPad, a dedicated suite of ready-to-run, automated market research solutions for marketing and product professionals.

SurveyMonkey LaunchPad offers guided, pay-as-you-go research solutions that help teams test product concepts, campaign messaging, pricing, and creative with targeted audiences in a matter of hours. Marketers can test campaign creative and messaging before launch; product managers can validate concepts before investing engineering resources; and growth teams can pressure-test pricing strategies before going to market. LaunchPad includes solutions for concept testing, pricing optimization, ad and message testing, and advanced research methods like MaxDiff and Van Westendorp analysis.

SurveyMonkey LaunchPad empowers teams with the following:

Guided setup to launch professional studies powered by proven methods like monadic testing, sequential monadic testing, or Van Westendorp price sensitivity testing, all with complex logic already built in.

Automated insights ands AI-powered analysis to surface decision-ready findings, professional scorecards, and advanced research outputs like key driver analysis, MaxDiff preference scores, and TURF simulations.

Built-in audience panel of targeted respondents across demographics, industries, and regions through SurveyMonkey's integrated global survey panel of more than 335 million respondents in 130 countries, with more than 200 targeting options.

Flexible pricing on a pay-as-you-go basis with no LaunchPad subscription required.