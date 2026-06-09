Coevera Introduces 6.2 Release

Coevera, (formerly Pipeliner CRM), today launched its 6.2 product release, expanding how sales teams understand complex buying relationships, manage CRM data, and apply artificial intelligence within daily sales workflows.

"Sales has entered a new era in which technology must work alongside the sales professional, not replace them," said Nikolaus Kimla, CEO of Coevera, in a statement. "Our latest release reinforces our belief that AI should remove friction, surface insights, and allow sellers to focus on what matters most, building trust and driving decisions. It further integrates the AI features that Coevera users have come to rely on with Voyager AI, making the in-platform experience even more seamless."

At the center of the release is Coevera's Voyager AI. Accessible from the main navigation, Voyager consolidates previously disconnected AI buttons across the application into a single, unified interface.

The system is context-aware, meaning it understands what users are viewing and responds accordingly. It also maintains conversation history and suggests follow-up actions.

Voyager AI can now help build and maintain organizational charts and account hierarchies directly in Coevera, giving sales teams a clearer view of the stakeholders, reporting structures and parent-subsidiary relationships that shape complex deals. From an account record, Voyager AI can identify missing contacts, suggest updates to company leadership structures, detect missing parent or subsidiary companies, and recommend updates through a guided preview-and-confirm flow. Users remain in control of every change and can review proposed structures, create new records, or apply updates to existing charts.

The release also introduces AI Smart Fields, allowing organizations to auto-populate and update various CRM data fields, such as deal summaries, contact descriptions and revenue estimates. Using data from internal records, related objects, external sources and documents, Voyager AI can generate and refresh field values with a single action. Teams can also apply updates in bulk across multiple records, significantly reducing manual data entry while maintaining visibility into changes through completion summaries.

The latest updates also improve transparency and control, with field-level status indicators, rich-text outputs for supported long-text fields, scheduled update filters, and progress indicators for bulk updates.

In addition, the release includes the following usability improvements:

New starts-with and ends-with filter operators.;

Grouped email notifications that consolidate bulk updates into a single alert with direct access to affected records.

Secure preview for HTML and Markdown files.

Administrator-managed email notification settings by user role.

Inactive-owner filtering with AI-assisted natural language support.

Faster Org Chart loading to view relationship structures.

New fiscal-year options for revenue trend reporting.