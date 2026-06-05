Amplify Expands Integration with Wealthbox CRM
Amplify Technology has expanded its integration with Wealthbox CRM, allowing Wealthbox client data to flow directly into Amplify's digital onboarding workflow and continue through multi-custodial account opening, investment management, trading, and performance reporting.
Firms can connect Wealthbox to Amplify through secure authorization directly within platform settings. Once connected, advisors can import client data directly into Amplify's digital onboarding workflow, automatically populating key onboarding fields, including name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.
"The Wealthbox integration is a good example of how we think about the all-in-one experience," said Churni Bhattacharya, chief product officer of Amplify, in a statement. "Traditional all-in-one platforms offer a fixed menu where you either take what's built in or you go without. We build where building is the right answer, and we partner where partnering is. The layer underneath remains unchanged, including unified data, execution, and presentation across every module. That's the experience advisors actually want."