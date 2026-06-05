Amplify Expands Integration with Wealthbox CRM

Amplify Technology has expanded its integration with Wealthbox CRM, allowing Wealthbox client data to flow directly into Amplify's digital onboarding workflow and continue through multi-custodial account opening, investment management, trading, and performance reporting.

Firms can connect Wealthbox to Amplify through secure authorization directly within platform settings. Once connected, advisors can import client data directly into Amplify's digital onboarding workflow, automatically populating key onboarding fields, including name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.