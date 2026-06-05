Messagepoint Launches MARCIEAssist

Messagepoint, a customer communications management solutions provider, has launched MARCIEAssist, an agentic artificial intelligence tool that automates customer communications management.

With MARCIEAssist, users describe what they want to accomplish and MARCIEAssist plans and executes supported actions across content, rules, data, and templatesl.

MARCIEAssist supports the following three core functions in Messagepoint:

Automating key content operations, such as creating, editing, and refactoring content objects;

Providing insights into content, rules, and communications; and

Offering contextual guidance to help users complete work.

Powered by Messagepoint's AI platform, the Messagepoint Automation, Rationalization, and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), MARCIEAssist operates within strict governance boundaries, ensuring that actions align with user roles, permissions, and defined system controls. The solution does not access sensitive customer data and does not execute actions outside of its approved use cases. MARCIEAssist also provides full visibility into all actions taken, including detailed audit trails and rollback capabilities.

MARCIEAssist's agentic capabilities enable it to do the following:

Understand user intent and seek clarification when needed;

Plan how to complete the requested work;

Execute supported actions within Messagepoint; and

Confirm, track and report results to the user.