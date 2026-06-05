Messagepoint Launches MARCIEAssist
Messagepoint, a customer communications management solutions provider, has launched MARCIEAssist, an agentic artificial intelligence tool that automates customer communications management.
With MARCIEAssist, users describe what they want to accomplish and MARCIEAssist plans and executes supported actions across content, rules, data, and templatesl.
MARCIEAssist supports the following three core functions in Messagepoint:
- Automating key content operations, such as creating, editing, and refactoring content objects;
- Providing insights into content, rules, and communications; and
- Offering contextual guidance to help users complete work.
Powered by Messagepoint's AI platform, the Messagepoint Automation, Rationalization, and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), MARCIEAssist operates within strict governance boundaries, ensuring that actions align with user roles, permissions, and defined system controls. The solution does not access sensitive customer data and does not execute actions outside of its approved use cases. MARCIEAssist also provides full visibility into all actions taken, including detailed audit trails and rollback capabilities.
MARCIEAssist's agentic capabilities enable it to do the following:
- Understand user intent and seek clarification when needed;
- Plan how to complete the requested work;
- Execute supported actions within Messagepoint; and
- Confirm, track and report results to the user.
"Agentic AI is about moving from AI that helps users do work to AI that can actually do the work for them safely, transparently, and under their control," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO and co-founder of Messagepoint, in a statement. "Messagepoint's mission has always been to simplify and accelerate the management and workflow of these complex customer communications while ensuring accuracy and compliance. MARCIEAssist not only takes our mission to the next level but also represents the future of how organizations will manage these communications."