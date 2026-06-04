InMobi Advertising Partners with Scope3
InMobi Advertising has partnered with Scope3 to make its premium connected TV and mobile in-app supply, including Glance, InMobi Group's consumer platform for agentic commerce, accessible to AI-powered buying agents on Scope3 Interchange.
The connection is built on the AgenticAdvertising.org's Ad Context Protocol (AdCP), the open industry standard for agentic advertising transactions. With it, a buying agent submits a brief and InMobi responds with matched inventory, audience signals, and campaign parameters ready to activate.
Buying agents get access to about 2 billion mobile users globally, alongside first-party behavioral intelligence from Glance's 300 million global active devices through one AdCP connection.
"There's a whole category of supply sitting outside the programmatic ecosystem because the auction model is the wrong mechanism for it," said David Fischer, global head of partnerships at Scope3, in a statement. "Glance is a good example. Their surfaces across mobile and CTV are high-attention, high-intent inventory that lose something fundamental when it gets commoditized. Agentic buying removes that tension. It gives buyers a way to discover and access inventory that was never reachable before and gives supply owners a path to market that doesn't require giving up what makes them valuable."
"The brands and platforms that move into this infrastructure early will have advantages that compound over time," said Kunal Nagpal, chief business officer of InMobi Advertising, in a statement. "Partnering with Scope3 makes every mobile surface a premium destination in the agentic ecosystem, reachable immediately, with real first-party intelligence behind every impression."