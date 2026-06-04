InMobi Advertising Partners with Scope3

InMobi Advertising has partnered with Scope3 to make its premium connected TV and mobile in-app supply, including Glance, InMobi Group's consumer platform for agentic commerce, accessible to AI-powered buying agents on Scope3 Interchange.

The connection is built on the AgenticAdvertising.org's Ad Context Protocol (AdCP), the open industry standard for agentic advertising transactions. With it, a buying agent submits a brief and InMobi responds with matched inventory, audience signals, and campaign parameters ready to activate.

Buying agents get access to about 2 billion mobile users globally, alongside first-party behavioral intelligence from Glance's 300 million global active devices through one AdCP connection.