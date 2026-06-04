Aircall Acquires Piper AI

Aircall, a customer communications platform provider, has acquired Piper AI, a revenue intelligence and agentic sales orchestration company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aircall's platform unifies voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into a single workspace, and its AI Assist suite guides sales reps before each call with account briefs, coaching them live with real-time playbooks and objection prompts, and automatically logging calls, generating summaries, and drafting follow-ups when the conversation ends.

Piper AI connects signals from every channel a deal touches—voice, video, email, text messaging, WhatsApp, and field activity—and converts them into structured revenue intelligence and automated action. Every interaction automatically updates the CRM, as meeting notes, email threads, call outcomes, and deal-stage changes sync automatically.

For revenue leaders, Piper surfaces opportunity health across the full deal lifecycle. Piper scores every deal based on real cross-channel engagement signals, capturing deal momentum. And Piper's agentic workflow engine runs continuously, triggering alerts, routing handoffs, generating pre-meeting briefs, and executing next steps on a schedule or when deal conditions change.

Piper also transforms entire communication histories into searchable intelligence layers where teams can query their own pipeline data.