Aircall Acquires Piper AI
Aircall, a customer communications platform provider, has acquired Piper AI, a revenue intelligence and agentic sales orchestration company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Aircall's platform unifies voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into a single workspace, and its AI Assist suite guides sales reps before each call with account briefs, coaching them live with real-time playbooks and objection prompts, and automatically logging calls, generating summaries, and drafting follow-ups when the conversation ends.
Piper AI connects signals from every channel a deal touches—voice, video, email, text messaging, WhatsApp, and field activity—and converts them into structured revenue intelligence and automated action. Every interaction automatically updates the CRM, as meeting notes, email threads, call outcomes, and deal-stage changes sync automatically.
For revenue leaders, Piper surfaces opportunity health across the full deal lifecycle. Piper scores every deal based on real cross-channel engagement signals, capturing deal momentum. And Piper's agentic workflow engine runs continuously, triggering alerts, routing handoffs, generating pre-meeting briefs, and executing next steps on a schedule or when deal conditions change.
Piper also transforms entire communication histories into searchable intelligence layers where teams can query their own pipeline data.
"Aircall has always focused on helping teams have better conversations with customers. AI Assist Pro already guides reps before, during, and after every conversation across voice, SMS, and WhatsApp. With Piper, we are taking the next step, connecting those conversations to the pipeline signals, deal intelligence, and automated workflows that close revenue. That is where AI becomes truly valuable for sales teams—not when it stops at a summary, but when it turns every customer interaction into action, pipeline clarity, and time back for reps to sell," said Scott Chancellor, CEO of Aircall, in a statement.
"We built Piper around a simple belief that customer conversations are the blueprint for revenue, but their value shouldn't end in a summary. Every interaction across every channel reveals how deals are actually won. Joining Aircall lets us bring that intelligence to sales teams already running the world’s leading AI-powered communications platform. Together, we turn every interaction into action, keeping every deal moving forward," said Rodrigo Burillo Ocejo, Piper AI's CEO, in a statement.