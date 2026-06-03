Whisp Adds Opt-In and Loyalty Capabilities

Whisp, a mobile opt-in technology provider, today launched a customer activation platform, turning taps, scans, and clicks into instant customer connections. It can capture opt-ins at the moment of customer engagement and activate them across SMS, RCS, wallet passes, and CRM-driven workflows.

Whisp is also launching Perks Pass to help businesses and customers connect through a real-world rewards relationship. Sponsored by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, Perks Pass harnesses Whisp's technology to turn everyday business visits into direct, repeatable customer relationships, without apps, forms, or third-party fees. Businesses can use Perks Pass to reach loyal shoppers directly. The program is built on a three-step process: Scan to join, tap to opt in with Whisp, and stay connected to receive updates, offers, and access. Perks are delivered as rich, interactive messages with images, offers, and one-tap actions.

Whisp has also released RCSync as a gateway to RCS technology. From branded messaging and engaging media to rich, conversational engagement, RCSync helps unlock the full potential of RCS.