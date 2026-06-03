Whisp Adds Opt-In and Loyalty Capabilities
Whisp, a mobile opt-in technology provider, today launched a customer activation platform, turning taps, scans, and clicks into instant customer connections. It can capture opt-ins at the moment of customer engagement and activate them across SMS, RCS, wallet passes, and CRM-driven workflows.
Whisp is also launching Perks Pass to help businesses and customers connect through a real-world rewards relationship. Sponsored by NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, Perks Pass harnesses Whisp's technology to turn everyday business visits into direct, repeatable customer relationships, without apps, forms, or third-party fees. Businesses can use Perks Pass to reach loyal shoppers directly. The program is built on a three-step process: Scan to join, tap to opt in with Whisp, and stay connected to receive updates, offers, and access. Perks are delivered as rich, interactive messages with images, offers, and one-tap actions.
Whisp has also released RCSync as a gateway to RCS technology. From branded messaging and engaging media to rich, conversational engagement, RCSync helps unlock the full potential of RCS.
"The marketing industry has spent years focused on customer activation, now accelerated by AI, but the same rule still applies: Garbage in, garbage out," said Steve Doumar, founder and CEO of Whisp, in a statement. "Activation can't happen without permission. If you don't capture the opt-in, nothing else in your marketing stack matters, so we are building an entire ecosystem based on verified identities and permission-based relationships. Whisp is the engine, Perks Pass is the car that customers enjoy driving, and RCSync helps pave the road for richer, more engaging customer experiences. The future of marketing belongs to brands that can turn engagement into connection, connection into consent, consent into activation, and activation into long-term customer relationships that drive more revenue."