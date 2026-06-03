Liferay Introduces Liferay AI Hub

Liferay, a provider of digital experience platforms, has introduced Liferay AI Hub, a stand-alone software-as-a-service product that enables companies to build, deploy, and manage artificial intelligence agents through a low-code environment. Grounded in companies'own data and governed by security policies, Liferay AI Hub helps companies adopt AI at scale without rebuilding their security infrastructure.

"The typical enterprise governance foundation includes access controls, data policies, and security infrastructure that have taken years to assemble. Liferay AI Hub lets organizations apply all of that to AI without starting over," said Julia Molano, director of product management at Liferay, in a statement. "They can connect their preferred AI models, define agents tailored to their business, and deploy them in days, not months."

Liferay AI Hub is built on Liferay DXP's security and access control framework. Liferay AI Hub agents operate on behalf of authenticated DXP users, ensuring they can only access data that user is authorized to see. Every AI interaction is logged in a full audit trail, and sensitive information stays within the organization’s environment. The platform is designed to support enterprise compliance needs, including GDPR data locality, HIPAA access controls, and SOC 2 audit readiness. Liferay also holds ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI Management System, validating its commitment to responsible AI governance.

Liferay AI Hub is built on an open, model-agnostic architecture. Organizations can connect a wide range of LLMs, including models from Anthrophic, Google, and OpenAI. Organizations can swap or add models without rebuilding agents or disrupting existing workflows. Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), customers can access data from any compatible system to be used by agents.

Liferay AI Hub provides a low-code studio to configure, deploy, and manage AI agents. Pre-built agent templates cover common use cases, including content creation. They can be reviewed, configured, and deployed in minutes. For more specialized requirements, teams can define agents grounded in their own documents, product catalogs, knowledge bases, and systems of record.

Liferay AI Hub also supports multi-agent orchestration, allowing organizations to chain specialized agents into end-to-end business workflows. Use cases span marketing content pipelines, supply chain risk monitoring, predictive audience segmentation, automated compliance review, proactive customer service triage, and more.