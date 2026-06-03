Outreach Launches MCP Suite and Agentic Ecosystem Marketplace

Outreach, provider of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, launched its MCP Client and Agentic Ecosystem marketplace, providing access to an agentic ecosystem that gives AI agents the infrastructure to operate across the full revenue stack.

Outreach MCP Server puts Outreach data and actions inside AI tools, and MCP Client brings external data, knowledge, and actions into Outreach so agents can execute across the entire go-to-market stack.

"Customer and revenue context is fragmented across multiple tools," said Nithya Lakshmanan, chief product officer of Outreach, in a statement. "With the MCP Client and MCP Server, Outreach is the first revenue platform to give agents the ability to connect those dots and deliver the right actions in the seller's flow of work, eliminating the context switching that slows sellers down and costs deals."

With the MCP Client, Outreach becomes the hub for GTM data and AI execution, connecting to Seismic, Amplitude, Snowflake, Crayon, Sendoso, Slack, ZoomInfo, Glean, Demandbase, and other MCP-compatible services.

Outreach's MCP Server allows external AI tools like Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Agentforce, ChatGPT, and Codex to sequence prospects, update records, and run workflow automations with Outreach. The MCP Client completes that infrastructure. Revenue organizations can now build agentic workflows that operate across their entire stack, with Outreach at the center.

The Outreach Agentic Ecosystem gives revenue teams a structured entry point into Outreach's agentic offerings and integrations. Organized across five capability categories: Outreach AI Agents, Smart Data Enrichment, MCP Server, MCP Client, and Knowledge, the Marketplace pairs each capability with plain-language explanations of what it does and the revenue motion it supports. Agents are reviewed for enterprise deployment and connect directly into existing Outreach workflows, with admin controls over installation and access managed through Outreach’s existing permissions framework.