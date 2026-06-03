MessageGears Expands Integrations with Five New Data Sources and Destinations

MessageGears, a cross-channel marketing platform provider, has integrated with Microsoft Azure, Bynder, SingleStore, TikTok, and Google Drive, further extending MessageGears' architecture and enabling companies to activate data across any channel or tool without duplicating, moving, or re-housing it.

"MessageGears was purpose-built with a flexible, API-first foundation long before AI entered the equation," said Caroline Nash, director of partnerships at MessageGears, in a statement. "But the core principles of composability we've always believed in are now more important than ever with agentic capabilities on the rise. Organizations shouldn't have to choose between using the tools they love and having a unified data strategy, and our growing library of integrations is prioritized with this in mind."

MessageGears works directly from companies' data sources, including native connections to popular warehouses like Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift. The cross-channel platform connects to live customer data in place, and campaign engagement activity is automatically written back to their central data stores.

The five new MessageGears integrations involve the following elements:

Microsoft Azure: MessageGears now natively supports Microsoft Azure as a data source, allowing enterprise teams running workloads on Azure to connect customer data directly to their marketing platform. With the native connection, teams can use their entire Azure dataset in personalized campaigns without extraction, transformation, or duplication.

SingleStore: MessageGears' native connection to SingleStore enables teams to query and activate all of their operational data stored in SingleStore's database directly within their cross-channel marketing programs.

Bynder: The addition of Bynder allows marketing teams to pull creative assets directly from their digital asset management (DAM) systems into MessageGears campaigns and reference and deploy approved creative from Bynder in real time.

TikTok: While MessageGears already supported audience activation to TikTok via its LiveRamp integration, the platform now has a native connection directly to TikTok as well. Marketers can build highly targeted segments using unlimited attributes from their warehouses and then push them to TikTok Custom Audiences where campaign members can be activated within 30-60 minutes of delivery.

Google Drive: Teams can now securely upload campaign audience files from MessageGears directly to designated Google Drive folders. The integration supports the same configurability as other file-based destinations, including format, compression, and naming conventions, and authenticates through a Google service account.