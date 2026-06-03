NIQ Launches Product Intelligence

NielsenIQ (has launched NIQ Product Intelligence to help companies transform fragmented product data into structured, interoperable intelligence that fuels artificial intelligence-driven commerce.

NIQ Product Intelligence creates a unified product intelligence layer that standardizes attributes, resolves product identity across systems, and enriches product data at scale, enabling AI systems to better understand, match, recommend, and surface products across digital and physical commerce channels.

Built on NIQ's global commerce data assets and harmonization expertise, Product Intelligence helps companies do the following:

Build a unified and interoperable product intelligence layer.

Standardize and enrich product attributes at scale.

Improve product matching, discoverability, and cross-system consistency.

Enable products to become recommendation-ready across emerging AI commerce environments.

"AI systems can only reason over products they can properly understand," said roy Treangen, chief product officer of NIQ, in a statement. "Product Intelligence creates a structured, interoperable product layer that resolves fragmented data, enriches attributes, and enables AI systems to identify, compare, and recommend products with far greater accuracy."

NIQ Product Intelligence is built on NIQ’s global commerce intelligence infrastructure, including relationships with more than 8,900 retailers across 90 countries, a product catalog spanning more than 246 million unique items, and more than 10 billion maintained product attributes.