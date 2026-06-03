Qlik Expands Partnership with Snowflake
Qlik has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, enabling its customers to bring real-time data, governed business context, and open agentic capabilities into Snowflake-centered artificial intelligence and analytics initiatives.
Through this partnership, Qlik is moving enterprise data into Snowflake in real time, shaping reusable governed data products and extending analytics and AI workflows with governed context from systems and data sources. As a Snowflake Elite Technology Partner, Qlik brings together data integration, data quality, analytics, and open agent interoperability.
Qlik is also introducing a Snowflake Native App for Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, connecting Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Agents to Qlik Cloud. The app lets Cortex Agents access Qlik-governed data and analytics assets directly from Snowflake workflows, including Qlik apps, KPIs, formulas, chart data and lineage, grounding natural-language exploration in Qlik’s trusted analytics engine.
"Snowflake customers do not need more AI experimentation around the edges," said Josh Good, vice president of tech ecosystems and strategy at Qlik, in a statement. "They need a practical way to get more value from Snowflake by bringing in more enterprise data, preserving business context, and connecting Snowflake and Cortex workflows to governed intelligence across the business. Qlik helps do that with the flexibility and control enterprises expect."
"Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data," said Amy Kodl, senior vice president of worldwide alliances and channels at Snowflake, in a statement. "Qlik complements that foundation by helping joint customers connect more enterprise data and business context to Snowflake workflows, so teams can move faster from data to insight to action with the governance required at enterprise scale."