Qlik Expands Partnership with Snowflake

Qlik has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, enabling its customers to bring real-time data, governed business context, and open agentic capabilities into Snowflake-centered artificial intelligence and analytics initiatives.

Through this partnership, Qlik is moving enterprise data into Snowflake in real time, shaping reusable governed data products and extending analytics and AI workflows with governed context from systems and data sources. As a Snowflake Elite Technology Partner, Qlik brings together data integration, data quality, analytics, and open agent interoperability.

Qlik is also introducing a Snowflake Native App for Qlik Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, connecting Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Agents to Qlik Cloud. The app lets Cortex Agents access Qlik-governed data and analytics assets directly from Snowflake workflows, including Qlik apps, KPIs, formulas, chart data and lineage, grounding natural-language exploration in Qlik’s trusted analytics engine.