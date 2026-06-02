AskNicely Launches AI Agents to Automate Customer Insights and Reputation Management

AskNicely, providers of a customer experience platform for multi-location service businesses, today launched two artificial intelligence agents to help companies move faster on customer feedback.

The new capabilities, Insights Agent and Response Agent, expand the company's Ask NiceAI platform. They proactively surface issues, trends, and recommended actions automatically.

Insights Agent continuously scans customer experience data across surveys, reviews, and operational feedback and delivers summaries and recommendations directly to inboxes, Slack, or Microsoft Teams channels on a daily, weekly, or monthly schedule.

Response Agent automatically drafts and sends personalized replies to customer reviews and feedback while maintaining brand tone, context, and guardrails.

"Most companies already have more customer data than they know what to do with," said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely, in a statement. "The real challenge is making sure the right insights reach the right people quickly so they can take action. Insights Agent removes that burden by proactively delivering customer intelligence to frontline teams instead of expecting managers to constantly go searching through dashboards and reports. "We're moving beyond reactive reporting into proactive intelligence," Ward said. "Insights Agent works quietly in the background, identifying patterns, surfacing operational risks and helping teams focus on what matters most without needing to become analysts or AI experts."

Users can create agents from simple prompts inside Ask NiceAI or choose from pre-built templates focused on common operational challenges, such as identifying emerging risks, detecting recurring customer complaints or highlighting weekly action items. The platform also allows businesses to control how insights are distributed across head office, regional leaders, and frontline managers.

"Most frontline managers don't wake up wanting another dashboard," Ward added. "They want simple, clear guidance on what's changing in their customer experience and where they need to act. That's where agentic AI becomes genuinely useful; it helps operational teams move faster without adding complexity."

The agent can automatically respond to Google reviews and customer feedback using customized brand guidelines and approved tone settings, helping businesses maintain responsiveness without increasing workload.