ebankIT Partners with Daon for Identity Fraud Prevention

ebankIT, a provider of digital banking solutions, has partnered with Daon, aprovider of digital identity fraud prevention, to integrate the Daon Identity Continuity infrastructure into its digital banking platform.

Through the integration, ebankIT is delivering an end-to-end identity assurance framework to mitigate identity fraud while connecting onboarding, account access, risk-based re-verification, and step-up authentication across the customer lifecycle.

By integrating Daon's Identity Continuity framework directly into its platform, ebankIT can provide a persistent model of identity assurance, where the initial trust action is bound to every subsequent interaction, across every channel and moment of risk.

The integrated solution combines Daon's identity verification and authentication capabilities, including biometric matching, document verification, liveness detection, and phishing-resistant authentication. These capabilities are integrated within ebankIT's digital banking environment through their API gateway, enabling financial institutions to onboard customers remotely, authenticate high-risk transactions with confidence, and apply low-friction re-verification when risk signals change, all without disrupting the user experience.

The integrated solution empowers financial institutions to do the following:

Accelerate digital onboarding with automated, biometric- and document-driven identity verification.

Apply continuous identity assurance across the full customer lifecycle.

Secure high-risk transactions with strong, identity-bound authentication.

Deliver a consistent, low-friction experience across mobile, web, and emerging digital channels.

Streamline compliance with audit-ready identity workflows.