Bloomreach Launches Loomi Marketing Agents
Marketing personalization solutions provider Bloomreach has launched Loomi marketing agent to create campaign workflows.
Built on the Loomi agentic personalization platform, which combines data-driven intelligence and powerful AI models, the marketing agent enables autonomous campaign creation and optimization, using real customer data to personalize each campaign.
Key capabilities of the Loomi marketing agent include the following:
- Conversational Campaign Building: Marketers tell the agent what they want to achieve; the agent builds the campaign in minutes.
- AI Segmentation and Targeting: Loomi combines its knowledge of marketing use cases and customer data to build the best fitting audience for the campaign.
- Content Creation and Personalization: The agent generates campaign content using brand voice, customer data, and intent signals.
- Journey Orchestration and AI Timing: Behavior-triggered automations are powered by real-time signals, with AI determining the optimal message and moments to reach each individual.
- Built-In Guardrails and Security: Every campaign remains reviewable and adjustable, backed by enterprise-ready privacy and security features, including audit trails, compliance, and granular access roles.
"Acquisition is the biggest line item in most marketing budgets. But winning a customer and keeping one are completely different problems," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "You earn loyalty by delivering value that's genuinely relevant to each customer, by giving them a reason to come back. Our agent makes that possible at scale for marketing teams—personalization not as a buzzword, but as an operational reality across the entire customer journey."