Bloomreach Launches Loomi Marketing Agents

Marketing personalization solutions provider Bloomreach has launched Loomi marketing agent to create campaign workflows.

Built on the Loomi agentic personalization platform, which combines data-driven intelligence and powerful AI models, the marketing agent enables autonomous campaign creation and optimization, using real customer data to personalize each campaign.

Key capabilities of the Loomi marketing agent include the following:

Conversational Campaign Building: Marketers tell the agent what they want to achieve; the agent builds the campaign in minutes.

AI Segmentation and Targeting: Loomi combines its knowledge of marketing use cases and customer data to build the best fitting audience for the campaign.

Content Creation and Personalization: The agent generates campaign content using brand voice, customer data, and intent signals.

Journey Orchestration and AI Timing: Behavior-triggered automations are powered by real-time signals, with AI determining the optimal message and moments to reach each individual.

Built-In Guardrails and Security: Every campaign remains reviewable and adjustable, backed by enterprise-ready privacy and security features, including audit trails, compliance, and granular access roles.