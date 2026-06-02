-->
  • June 2, 2026

Tendfor Launches Version 3.20

Tendfor, part of AnywhereNow, has launched version 3.20 to help organizations run customer conversations in Microsoft Teams.

Tendfor 3.20 includes the following capabilities:

  • Closer alignment to Microsoft 365 .
  • Automatic role and skill assignment.
  • Built-in monitoring into system behavior..
  • AI-driven evaluation, including sentiment analysis and transcription.
  • Governance
  • A new user experience that completely replaces the legacy Microsoft Teams App. Smart shortcuts.
  • Third-party calling to involve second-line experts.
  • An enhanced Outlook calendar view, enriched with comments alongside personal Teams notes and presence status.
  • Enhanced compliance through on-demand call recording and caller consent.

"Tendfor is a strong fit for organizations looking to maximize the value of their Microsoft Teams investment across contact center and reception services," said Radek Zalewski, product manager at Tendfor, in a statement. "With Tendfor 3.20, customers benefit from more advanced interaction handling, powered by AI-driven evaluation and oversight that integrates seamlessly into the Microsoft 365 environment they already rely on."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research