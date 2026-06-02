Tendfor Launches Version 3.20

Tendfor, part of AnywhereNow, has launched version 3.20 to help organizations run customer conversations in Microsoft Teams.

Tendfor 3.20 includes the following capabilities:

"Tendfor is a strong fit for organizations looking to maximize the value of their Microsoft Teams investment across contact center and reception services," said Radek Zalewski, product manager at Tendfor, in a statement. "With Tendfor 3.20, customers benefit from more advanced interaction handling, powered by AI-driven evaluation and oversight that integrates seamlessly into the Microsoft 365 environment they already rely on."