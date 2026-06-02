SymphonyAI Launches CINDE Retail Media Intelligence

SymphonyAI tpday launched CINDE Retail Media Intelligence (RMI), an artificial intelligence platform that connects merchandising, media, and shopper intelligence into a single closed-loop system giving retailers and CPG partners shared visibility into how every media dollar moves category turns, trade spend ROI, and gross margin across every reset cycle, joint business planning negotiation, and campaign flight.

CINDE RMI plugs into existing retail media stacks and integrates with leading third-party measurement partners for incrementality validation, precision audience segmentation, and media-to-shelf attribution.

CINDE RMI delivers the following six integrated capabilities built on SymphonyAI's CINDE retail AI infrastructure:

Audience Intelligence for Retail Media: First-party scan data and shopper behavior converted into precision audience segments, giving merchants visibility into which shopper segments are responding to media investment.

Retail Media Campaign Measurement: Closed-loop campaign measurement using causal inference and adstock modeling to produce iROAS, ROAS, new-to-brand, new-to-category, and lifetime value. For merchants, this converts trade spend negotiations into verified, auditable category performance data.

CPG Investment Advisor: Portfolio-level intelligence that identifies CPG spend gaps across the category portfolio, surfaces upsell opportunities aligned to the reset calendar, and converts category planning data into incremental advertiser investment, giving merchants a clear view of which vendor partnerships are underfunding categories and trade spend opportunities.

In-Store Attribution Computer Vision: Computer vision deployed at store level verifies that in-store media placements ran as planned, feeding verified execution data back into the next promotional window and joint business planning review.

Retail Media Agentic Campaign Engine: AI agents that monitor campaigns continuously, auto-remediate underperforming placements and audience segments, and prepare joint business planning briefings autonomously.

Merchandising and Media Closed Loop: A shared data model connecting joint business planning and category management directly to retail media campaign planning and performance. Assortment decisions, planogram resets, and trade spend negotiations are made with full visibility into what CPG media investment is doing to category turns and gross margin, within the same cycle rather than the next one.