Kindsight Launches Kindsight Intelligence for iWave

Kindsight, a provider of fundraising and donor intelligence software, has introduced Kindsight Intelligence for iWave, using artificial intelligence to help organizations uncover top prospects and streamline prospect research.

Kindsight Intelligence for iWave includes the following:

Screening Agent, to set up prospect screens, interpret results, and recommend actions to maximize screening outcomes.

Prospect Summary, to synthesize donor intelligence signals, indicators, and profiles into actionable summaries.