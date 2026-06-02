Kindsight Launches Kindsight Intelligence for iWave
Kindsight, a provider of fundraising and donor intelligence software, has introduced Kindsight Intelligence for iWave, using artificial intelligence to help organizations uncover top prospects and streamline prospect research.
Kindsight Intelligence for iWave includes the following:
- Screening Agent, to set up prospect screens, interpret results, and recommend actions to maximize screening outcomes.
- Prospect Summary, to synthesize donor intelligence signals, indicators, and profiles into actionable summaries.
"As the market moves rapidly, Kindsight is investing in an agentic AI future for fundraising where donor intelligence tools do more than surface information, they power a system of action," said Hemant Kashyap, chief product officer of Kindsight, in a statement. "We're helping teams interpret signals, prioritize opportunities, and take the next best action with greater speed and confidence, so they can focus more energy on the relationships and outcomes that move their mission forward."