SIX Gains Compliance with Luware Solutions

SIX Group is a Swiss financial market infrastructure company that operates the infrastructure for the Swiss and Spanish financial centers, connecting banks, investors, and service providers across the globe. It operates stock exchanges and provides services in post trading, financial information, and payments. It has more than 4,300 employees and a presence in 19 countries.

Technology is obviously an important part of its business, but its legacy telephony and call center systems were becoming too sluggish to handle its growing communication and data needs, particularly as micro-second data communications has become essential in financial markets. Additionally, admin-driven processes for provisioning users to ring groups were cumbersome, and reporting required manual resources, which delayed insights, says Andrea Panarese, SIX’s senior systems engineer.

SIX initially migrated to Skype for Business, but Microsoft ended that service in early 2024, moving companies to its Microsoft Teams platform. It had also been using Verint’s Verba Recording solution for Microsoft Teams.

In searching for solutions that could work in both the Verint and Microsoft Teams environments, it came across Luware, which has been a Verint partner since 2013.

SIX deployed Luware Nimbus for contact center and call routing within Microsoft Teams, alongside Luware Recording, a cloud-native compliance recording solution, which is backed by Verint Financial Compliance and Intelligent Voice software.

It rolled out the Luware software in stages over the course of a year, with the full solution going live in the first quarter of this year.

Luware Nimbus replaced manual provisioning and reporting processes with self-service workflows, enabling ring group owners to manage memberships independently, reducing operational IT overhead and improving visibility into call performance. In parallel, Luware Recording enabled SIX to migrate legacy recordings from its on-premises Verba archive to the cloud without data loss, preserving advanced search capabilities while ensuring long-term data ownership, encryption control, and auditability.

With such a complex solution, there were a few challenges SIX and Luware needed to overcome before the complete solution went live. For starters, Luware Recording’s cloud-native environment needed to be aligned with SIX’s governance and security standards. This required careful design around data ownership, customer-managed encryption, auditability, advanced search, and adherence to strict financial industry regulations. The legacy Verint Verba financial services compliance software also needed to be migrated into the Luware Recording cloud archive because industry regulations require companies to preserve records for 10 years..

SIX operates in a highly regulated environment, where meeting standards set out by the Swiss government’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FinfraG) and the international Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (DSS) is part of doing business, Panarese says. “Luware’s product suite continues to help us stay compliant and audit-ready, giving us confidence that both internal and external requirements are consistently met.”

Luware worked closely with SIX throughout the project, splitting responsibilities among its Compliance Engineering and Customer Success teams. Joint governance between Luware and SIX ensured structured checkpoints to track progress, manage risks, and keep responsibilities clear across both organizations.

Once the rollout was complete, the Luware solution immediately started providing self-service ring group management, reducing SIX’s reliance on its busy IT department. The tailored recording setup also offers granular configurations and flexibility to meet SIX’s specific business needs.

“The comprehensive reporting function provides valuable insights, empowering users to better manage their daily operations,” Panarese says.

Looking ahead, further integrations are being explored to increase automation and AI-powered analytic capabilities, especially in workforce optimization, advanced compliance reporting, and overall improvement of business operations.

“I think AI will have a major impact on our process landscape in the coming years, particularly in task distribution, where I see its particular strengths, and in reporting [business intelligence analytics],” Panarese says.

The Payoff

By implementing Luware Nimbus and Luware Recording, SIX Group has achieved the following: