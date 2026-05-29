Measured Launches MCP Server
Measured, a marketing platform provider, has launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities to help marketers surface Measured's cross-channel performance data, including executive summaries and on-demand insights, directly inside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other artificial intelligence platforms.
Marketers can now query cross-channel performance data and get answers without ever leaving their chosen AI platform. Measured's MCP draws on an incrementality intelligence database built from more than 30,000 experiments across more than 200 brands. It includes:
- Incrementality Intelligence Database: Recent tests of causal measurement data across channels, brands, and categories.
- Omnichannel Measurement: Performance visibility across all major platforms in one place.
- Optimization Insights: Marginal return and incremental growth potential data to guide budget allocation.
"Marketing leaders are under constant pressure to move faster and make more confident business decisions that directly impact ROI," said Trevor Testwuide, CEO of Measured, in a statement. "By giving companies seamless, real-time access to our marketing performance data within gen AI platforms like ChatGPT and Claude, we're removing friction and enabling leaders to get the intelligent insights they need instantly, without having to leave the environments where they’re already working."