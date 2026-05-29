Measured Launches MCP Server

Measured, a marketing platform provider, has launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities to help marketers surface Measured's cross-channel performance data, including executive summaries and on-demand insights, directly inside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other artificial intelligence platforms.

Marketers can now query cross-channel performance data and get answers without ever leaving their chosen AI platform. Measured's MCP draws on an incrementality intelligence database built from more than 30,000 experiments across more than 200 brands. It includes:

Incrementality Intelligence Database: Recent tests of causal measurement data across channels, brands, and categories.

Omnichannel Measurement: Performance visibility across all major platforms in one place.

Optimization Insights: Marginal return and incremental growth potential data to guide budget allocation.