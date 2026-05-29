WeLike Launches Social Listening

WeLike, an artificial intelligence marketing assistant provider, has launched Social Listening, a market intelligence tool that transforms fragmented real-time online conversations into actionable strategic insights within 30 seconds.

Social Listening mornitors conversations across platforms like X, Telegram, communities, and media channels in real time, helping teams better understand market sentiment and identify emerging trends and shifting narratives. Users gain access to a unified intelligence flow that includes the following:

Real-time market sentiment analysis and monitoring.

Identification of trending topics and high-attention discussions.

AI-generated strategy reports and actionable marketing takeaways.

Conversational AI Q&A for instant market research and narrative analysis.

Intelligent Telegram alerts for emerging trends, sentiment shifts, and important discussions.

The Social Listening tool also helps marketers track influencer campaign performance, monitor new product launches, and benchmark against competitors. WeLike's per-query reports and live alert system support fast-moving crisis work across entire client bases.