Intuit Mailchimp Launches Analytics AI and Expanded Data Integrations
Intuit has launched Analytics AI, a native conversational analytics agent in Mailchimp that connects performance across campaigns, audiences, and revenue to tell businesses what changed, why, and what to do next. Mailchimp also announced expanded integrations with Claude, Wix, and WooCommerce that unify e-commerce data and bring marketing capabilities directly into the platforms.
Analytics AI allows marketers to simply ask questions in plain language and receive instant, strategic recommendations. It was purpose-built for omnichannel campaign performance and audience behavior, and revenue outcomes in Mailchimp. Using AI to analyze each customer's connected e-commerce data from platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, and Wix alongside their Mailchimp campaign history, the agent identifies patterns, surfaces opportunities, and provides specific next-step recommendations that connect marketing activity directly to revenue impact.
"E-commerce brands tell us they have too much data but are starving for actionable insights," said Diana Williams, vice president of product at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "Analytics AI starts by eliminating the gap between data and decision. Ask a question, get a strategic answer, and act on it instantly. But we're not stopping there. Analytics AI lays the foundation for a fully agentic experience where Mailchimp plans, builds, and executes campaigns autonomously based on what's working for your business."
Mailchimp also launched a beta version of AI Segment Builder, which allows marketers to describe their ideal audiences in plain language and AI automatically builds the segment using behavioral, demographic, and engagement data.
The Mailchimp app in ChatGPT and Claude allows users to draft and refine personalized omnichannel campaigns using conversational prompts, pulling directly from their customer data and campaign history in Mailchimp. Once finalized, campaigns will be available within Mailchimp for launch in a single action.
Mailchimp's expanded partner ecosystem now includes the following:
- One-click data activation for WooCommerce and Wix: Following its launch in Shopify, one-click activation of the Mailchimp Site Tracking Pixel is now available for WooCommerce and Wix for merchants to capture site actions, like product views or cart additions, and transform them into real-time automation triggers for smarter personalization.
- Ddeeper integration with Canva so marketers can now automatically import HTML and share select Canva designs into Mailchimp as full emails.
- Expanded sign-up methods for regulated industries: New age-gating on SMS signup forms allows companies that sell alcohol to collect and message SMS contacts in Mailchimp.
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