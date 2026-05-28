NIQ Launches Survey Groups

Consumer intelligence company NIQ has launched Survey Groups in NIQ Discover, helping companies understand not just what is changing in the market but why.

Survey Groups build on NIQ Panel Surveys by linking attitudinal insights to real-world purchase behavior from NIQ's consumer panels, helping clients uncover the motivations behind performance shifts and identify opportunity gaps.

Survey Groups make NIQ Panel Survey insights easier to access, analyze, and activate within existing workflows. By grouping survey responses with purchase behavior, clients can do the following:

Analyze key consumer segments.

Understand the drivers behind brand and category performance.

Identify barriers to purchase and causes of brand or category lapsing.

Surface emerging growth opportunities rooted in real behavior.

Create self-serve analyses directly within Discover.

Within NIQ Discover, the same surveyable population can be analyzed while maintaining consistent sample coverage as Survey Groups are activated for deeper analysis. Teams can independently create and analyze Survey Groups at the question-and answer-level, enabling self-serve segmentation across markets. By bringing these insights into Discover, NIQ enables faster analysis, easier collaboration, and more confident decision-making across teams.