Infolinks Integrates with Basis

Infolinks Media, an advertising marketplace offering advertisers curated proprietary placements and data, has integrated with Basis' intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, embedding its supply directly into the workflows where campaigns are planned, activated, and optimized. Infolinks' inventory can now be activated alongside other media within Basis, supporting a more unified approach to execution.

The integration brings Infolinks' Premium Proprietary Placement media inventory into the Basis platform, enabling advertisers to access display, native, and video inventory across thousands of direct publisher relationships. Buyers can now incorporate curated, supply path optimization-aligned supply into campaigns.

Advertisers gain more direct access to premium inventory supported by contextual, engagement, and behavioral signals. The integration also supports omnichannel execution within Basis, allowing marketers to activate Infolinks inventory across mobile, desktop, and video alongside broader campaign strategies.