Infolinks Integrates with Basis
Infolinks Media, an advertising marketplace offering advertisers curated proprietary placements and data, has integrated with Basis' intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, embedding its supply directly into the workflows where campaigns are planned, activated, and optimized. Infolinks' inventory can now be activated alongside other media within Basis, supporting a more unified approach to execution.
The integration brings Infolinks' Premium Proprietary Placement media inventory into the Basis platform, enabling advertisers to access display, native, and video inventory across thousands of direct publisher relationships. Buyers can now incorporate curated, supply path optimization-aligned supply into campaigns.
Advertisers gain more direct access to premium inventory supported by contextual, engagement, and behavioral signals. The integration also supports omnichannel execution within Basis, allowing marketers to activate Infolinks inventory across mobile, desktop, and video alongside broader campaign strategies.
"Infolinks' high quality pre-curated media that delivers outcomes is very valuable to advertisers as the industry moves toward more consolidated and automated media execution," said Bob Regular, CEO of Infolinks, in a statement "This integration with Basis ensures our proprietary placements and real-time intent data are embedded directly into campaign workflows, enabling advertisers to operate more efficiently while maintaining control over quality and performance."
"Basis is focused on helping marketers simplify the complexity of modern media buying while improving performance," said Mike Hoyle, chief product officer at Basis, in a statement. "Integrating Infolinks' curated proprietary supply into our platform gives our clients more direct access to premium inventory and supports more efficient, transparent campaign execution."