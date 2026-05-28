Sprinklr Acquires ViralMoment

Sprinklr is acquiring ViralMoment, a social video intelligence and analytics solution provider for an undisclosed amount, strengthening Sprinklr's capabilities in multimodal customer intelligence.

With this acquired technology, Sprinklr's customers will be able to do the following:

Detect emerging cultural and market trends through video- and image-native intelligence.

Understand not just which content performs but why it resonates.

Capture customer sentiment and product feedback expressed visually.

Activate insights across marketing, insights, product, and service teams in real time.

"Modern listening requires understanding customers the way they actually communicate today: visually, emotionally, and at speed," said Karthik Suri, chief product and corporate strategy officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "While short-form video is becoming one of the dominant formats for brand engagement and discovery, most solutions still interpret culture through text. We believe that this acquisition allows us to advance our AI-native platform with the ability to see, interpret, and reason across video, imagery, and audio, unlocking a new generation of agentic AI systems grounded in real-world customer context."

ViralMoment's video-native AI analyzes content frame by frame across visuals, audio, and on-screen text to uncover emerging trends, creative patterns, and cultural narratives as they form.