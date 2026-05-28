Qlik Partners with Starburst

Qlik has partnered with Starburst to help companies turn fragmented data into governed, artificial intelligence-ready intelligence. The collaboration will pair Qlik's data integration, replication, analytics, and agentic workflows with Starburst's federated query engine, context layer, and agentic capabilities to enable companies to query, move, prepare, and use data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.;

Qlik and Starburst are connecting federated access, shared business context, and data operationalization. Starburst helps customers query distributed data and apply consistent context and governance. Qlik and Starburst both contribute to preparing and transforming trusted data, with Qlik orchestrating the workflow and logic and Starburst serving as the execution engine across distributed environments. Qlik also helps replicate, analyze, and operationalize that data for business intelligence and AI.

Additionally, the companies have validated joint solution patterns combining Qlik Replicate, Starburst Enterprise, and Qlik analytics for customers operating across regulated, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Starburst's context layer, analytics and agentic capabilities, paired with Qlik's integration, replication, transformation and analytics strengths, help business users and agents work from governed data and shared business definitions. Qlik and Starburst are also working on agentic pipeline capabilities that translate natural language requests into optimized SQL workflows.