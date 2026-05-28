Qlik Partners with Starburst
Qlik has partnered with Starburst to help companies turn fragmented data into governed, artificial intelligence-ready intelligence. The collaboration will pair Qlik's data integration, replication, analytics, and agentic workflows with Starburst's federated query engine, context layer, and agentic capabilities to enable companies to query, move, prepare, and use data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.;
Qlik and Starburst are connecting federated access, shared business context, and data operationalization. Starburst helps customers query distributed data and apply consistent context and governance. Qlik and Starburst both contribute to preparing and transforming trusted data, with Qlik orchestrating the workflow and logic and Starburst serving as the execution engine across distributed environments. Qlik also helps replicate, analyze, and operationalize that data for business intelligence and AI.
Additionally, the companies have validated joint solution patterns combining Qlik Replicate, Starburst Enterprise, and Qlik analytics for customers operating across regulated, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Starburst's context layer, analytics and agentic capabilities, paired with Qlik's integration, replication, transformation and analytics strengths, help business users and agents work from governed data and shared business definitions. Qlik and Starburst are also working on agentic pipeline capabilities that translate natural language requests into optimized SQL workflows.
"The bottleneck for enterprise AI isn't the models; it's the data architectures they're asked to work with. Fragmented, ungoverned data doesn't just slow AI down; it makes the outcomes untrustworthy," said James Fisher, chief strategy officer of Qlik, in a statement. "What enterprises need is a way to give AI access to the right data, in the right context, with the right controls, without being forced into a single architecture or a costly re-platforming exercise. That's what this partnership will be built around. Qlik and Starburst give customers the freedom to keep data where it belongs, move it when it creates value, and trust what AI does with it."
"Enterprises need more than access to data; they need AI that understands what that data means," said Matt Fuller, founder and vice president of AI and machine learning at Starburst, in a statement. "Starburst gives customers governed, federated access to data wherever it lives, with the business context and semantic layer that makes AI answers trustworthy and consistent. Together with Qlik, we give enterprises a practical path from distributed data to trusted business intelligence and AI, without unnecessary data movement, replatforming or vendor lock-in."