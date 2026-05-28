How Generation Alpha Will Rewrite the Rules of Customer Relationships

For more than a decade, loyalty in the digital era has been built on a simple premise: Collect enough anonymous data and reward customers for repeat purchases and, over time, relevance will follow. That model is already cracking under pressure from privacy regulations, signal loss, and the attention economy, where consumers are fatigued by an always-on barrage of content. Personalization has become the default promise, but much of it is built on inference rather than confirmed knowledge, which is why it often feels hollow. But its real breaking point is generational.

Generation Alpha, the cohort born after 2010, will be the first generation to grow up in a world where personalization is expected, but trust is not assumed. They will be able to tell the difference between being watched and being seen. They are being raised alongside parental controls, age gates, verification checks, and explicit permission flows. As they enter the market, they will bring with them a fundamentally different relationship to data, privacy, and brand loyalty. And with them, the old loyalty model, built on anonymous signals and behavioral guesswork rather than a direct, trust-based relationship, will become obsolete.

Generation Alpha’s Relationship to Identity and Trust

Unlike previous generations, Generation Alpha will not experience verification as a friction point. They have grown up in digital environments where access is routinely shaped by parental controls and explicit permissions, from YouTube supervised experiences and TikTok family settings to video game controls for playtime, purchases, and communication. To them, identity checks will feel less like obstacles and more like signals that a system is designed responsibly. Done well, verification is a form of promise-keeping: It shows the experience is designed with integrity, not just convenience.

This matters because loyalty programs have historically treated identity as something to infer later. Brands start with cookies, device IDs, or email hashes, then spend months trying to assemble a usable picture of the customer. Generation Alpha will expect the opposite. They will expect brands to establish context early, explain why they are asking for data, and deliver relevant experiences from the start, including a clear understanding of what someone is eligible for and why they are being engaged.

Trust, for this generation, will be built through clarity. Who are you? Why do you need my data? What do I get in return? Brands that cannot answer those questions up front will struggle to secure participation.

Points-Based Programs Will Lose Relevance

Points-based loyalty programs reward duration. Spend more, wait longer, accumulate balances, and eventually redeem for something marginally valuable. That structure made sense in a world where brands had limited visibility and needed time to learn who a customer was.

Generation Alpha will not have the patience or tolerance for that model. They will reward relevance, not repetition. A program that treats a 13-year-old and a 23-year-old the same until enough transactions occur is misaligned with how this generation understands personalization.

That shift is already visible in Generation Z. In an independent study, 69 percent of Gen Z participants preferred cash discounts over loyalty points, while just 31 percent preferred points. Points are abstract. Relevance is immediate. Loyalty that sticks is rooted in identity, not just transactions, because it tells customers that the brand values them, not just what they buy. Generation Alpha will take that expectation even further. They will gravitate toward experiences that reflect context in real time, from age and interests to eligibility and intent, and they will not stay loyal to brands that make them wait to be recognized.

The Value Exchange Required for Permissioned Data

Generation Alpha will expect a three-part return on their data: relevance, recognition, and respect. A real value exchange is mutual giving: Customers share something meaningful about themselves, and brands return something meaningful in experience, access, or benefits. Relevance means communications and offers that align with who they are right now, not who an algorithm guesses they might become. Recognition means being acknowledged as an individual with specific needs, boundaries, and preferences. Respect means transparency, control, and the ability to revoke permission without penalty.

This generation will be highly selective about where they share data. Younger consumers are already acting on privacy concerns, Cisco found that 42 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds have exercised their data rights to see what information organizations hold about them. When they do, they will expect brands to use it well. Today, most loyalty programs personalize after the third email or fifth transaction. By then, many customers are already disengaged.

Verified Eligibility and the Path Forward

When brands can confirm who someone is and what they qualify for at the outset, they can begin the relationship with context. That allows for meaningful personalization before the first purchase. Verification should be treated as a relationship starter: a moment where the brand demonstrates trustworthiness, relevance, and intentionality.

Preparing for Generation Alpha does not require predicting their tastes. It requires rethinking the foundations of loyalty.

Design loyalty around identity so customers feel recognized for who they are, not just rewarded for what they buy.

Replace passive data collection with explicit permission and a clear value exchange so customers understand what they are sharing and what they get back in return.

Treat verification and eligibility confirmation as the start of the relationship so the brand proves fairness and intent through the experience, not just the messaging.

Move beyond points by delivering contextual benefits that feel immediate and meaningful, such as audience-specific access, relevant experiences, and perks tied to what the customer has explicitly shared.

Build loyalty across channels so recognition carries from app to store to support and customers feel known rather than forced to reintroduce themselves at every touchpoint.

Measure loyalty by retention and advocacy, not only redemptions, because repeat behavior and recommendations are the clearest signals that recognition is working.

For Generation Z, loyalty is something brands earn. For Generation Alpha, it will be something brands must deliver from day one. The future of loyalty belongs to organizations that start with trust, lead with relevance, and treat identity as the foundation of the relationship itself.

Lara Compton is senior vice president of global marketing at SheerID, where she leads the company’s growth, creative, and product marketing strategy focused on helping brands build authentic customer relationships through verified, permissioned data. With more than 20 years of experience scaling revenue-focused marketing teams, she is a recognized voice on customer loyalty, personalization, and data-driven growth strategies for global consumer brands.